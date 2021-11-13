Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Bright skies and cool temperatures into the weekend

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Pleasant temperatures and clear skies return Saturday, with cooler temperatures in store for Sunday. Overnight, temperatures will stay on the cooler side with lows dipping down into the low 50s along the Grand Strand. Tomorrow will still be a pleasant day overall with comfortable temperatures as highs warm into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(WMBF)

Tomorrow night and into Sunday morning, a weak cold front pushes through the area that will cause temperatures to fall into Sunday. Highs for the second half of the weekend will remain below average, struggling to make it into the middle 60s through Sunday afternoon.

Weekend Weather
Weekend Weather(WMBF)

Next week, bright skies and cool temperatures will be plentiful. Dry air will help to keep sunny skies around for the majority of the week. However, temperatures will remain chilly through at least Tuesday when highs struggle to make it out of the middle 50s.

Temperatures This Week
Temperatures This Week(WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
A vehicle crashed into the Little River post office Thursday afternoon.
One injured after car slams into post office in Little River
16-year-old Skyteria Poston was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon.
‘They took the heart out of my chest’: Family, friends mourning life of 16-year-old Shelby teen killed in a drive-by shooting
Generic image of crash scene
1 hurt, lanes closed after Myrtle Beach-area motorcycle crash, officials say
The city of Myrtle Beach announced two new businesses for the recently renovated storefronts in...
European bakery, sandwich shop to move to old Myrtle Beach Bakery building

Latest News

Sunshine returns today, cooler temperatures this weekend
Sunshine returns today, cooler temperatures this weekend
Sunshine returns today, cooler temperatures this weekend
Clouds clear out, giving way to sunshine and the 70s this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine returns today, cooler temperatures this weekend
Afternoon highs take a dip into the weekend
FIRST ALERT: Clearing skies, cooler weather returning for the weekend