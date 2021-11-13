FIRST ALERT: Bright skies and cool temperatures into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Pleasant temperatures and clear skies return Saturday, with cooler temperatures in store for Sunday. Overnight, temperatures will stay on the cooler side with lows dipping down into the low 50s along the Grand Strand. Tomorrow will still be a pleasant day overall with comfortable temperatures as highs warm into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow's Forecast (WMBF)

Tomorrow night and into Sunday morning, a weak cold front pushes through the area that will cause temperatures to fall into Sunday. Highs for the second half of the weekend will remain below average, struggling to make it into the middle 60s through Sunday afternoon.

Weekend Weather (WMBF)

Next week, bright skies and cool temperatures will be plentiful. Dry air will help to keep sunny skies around for the majority of the week. However, temperatures will remain chilly through at least Tuesday when highs struggle to make it out of the middle 50s.

Temperatures This Week (WMBF)

