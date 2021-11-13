Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Amazon driver survives after Amtrak train slams into truck, cutting it in half

By WISN Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - An Amazon driver is thankful to be alive after an Amtrak train slammed his truck.

Alexander Evans was transporting packages west of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday when the collision happened.

Evans said he’s still sore and in shock after the train slammed into his delivery truck, cutting it in half. He described what he felt at the time of impact.

“Just air and the pressure. I felt the airbags, and it was just … I didn’t know what to feel to be honest with you,” he said.

The Milwaukee husband and father of two little girls posted photos of the wreckage on his Facebook page.

He traced his route in red on a map, showing how the road parallels the track before the crossing, limiting a driver’s view of the tracks.

“I just tried, I made a look as I was going down the hill to swerve,” Evans said. “I didn’t see anything. He was on my left side.”

Evans says he’s deaf in his left ear and didn’t hear the horn at first.

“Literally it was like one long beep, like a horn from the train, and I put my foot on the gas,” Evans said. “I was like, I don’t know how far I’m going to get away from him.”

He got far enough to save his life.

“I still can’t believe it myself right now as well,” Evans said.

Evans said the day that the train hit him it was his birthday.

Copyright 2021 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are facing charges after Horry County police seized drugs, weapons, and cash.
Two charged after traffic stop leads to car ‘full of drugs,’ HCPD says
The bill would lower the drinking age to 18.
Myrtle Beach bar managers react to bill to lower S.C. drinking age to 18
William Ryan Looper (left) and Jessica Smith (right).
Deputies: S.C. man pleads guilty after girlfriend’s son ‘brutally sexually molested’ before death
Generic image of crash scene
1 hurt, lanes closed after Myrtle Beach-area motorcycle crash, officials say
Katerena Bedjan
Second arrest made in connection to deadly Myrtle Beach area shooting

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach mom organizes 'Opioid Walk' to put spotlight on drug epidemic
North Myrtle Beach moving away from cross-training for police officers, firefighters
North Myrtle Beach moving away from cross-training for police officers, firefighters
.
17-year-old arrested in connection to sexual assault investigation near CCU
Police responded to a reported shooting outside of a convenience store at about 7:30 p.m. on...
2 children killed, 2 adults injured in shooting outside convenience store in Richmond, Va.