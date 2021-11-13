16-year-old arrested in connection to sexual assault, carjacking near CCU

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have made a second arrest in connection to a sexual assault and carjacking near the campus of Coastal Carolina University.

The Conway Police Department said 16-year-old Mije Basnight was arrested Thursday after previously being wanted. He was formally waived from Family Court to General Sessions Court on Friday.

Jarael Warren (JRLDC)

He’s the second teenager to be charged in the case after 17-year-old Ja’Rael Warren was taken into custody Wednesday. They’re both accused of an Oct. 31 sexual assault and carjacking of a 19-year-old woman at The Cove Apartments off Highway 544.

According to arrest warrants for Warren obtained by WMBF News on Saturday, police say he and a second suspect, later identified as Basnight, approached the victim before forcing her into the back of her vehicle at gunpoint. The victim was then choked and hit in the face with a handgun Warren was holding. She later told police that any more struggling would have resulted in her death.

The warrants also state this was around the time Warren sexually assaulted the victim with the handgun still in his possession, threatening to kill her.

Warren and Basnight then struck the victim with the rear of the car as they were fleeing the scene. After the victim landed on the trunk lid, the two suspects drove down Highway 544 at a high rate of speed, striking curbs and throwing the victim from the vehicle.

Warren and Basnight are each charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, attempted murder, kidnapping, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature as well as armed robbery.

Warren also faces other weapons and fraud-related charges.

Earlier this week, an Horry County Schools spokesperson also confirmed with WMBF News that Basnight is a current student in the district, while Warren is a former student. The district could not release which schools the two attended.

The Coastal Carolina University Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the U.S. Marshals Service also assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

