1 dead after crash in Florence County, troopers say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in Florence County on Friday, according to officials.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 3:45 p.m. on National Cemetary Road in the area of Swamp Fox Court.

Lee said the driver of a Chevrolet minivan was traveling west on National Cemetary Road when the driver crossed the center line and struck a Hyundai sedan traveling east.

The driver of the Hyundai was killed as a result of the crash, and was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Lee. Meanwhile, the driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital with injuries. No details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

