Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

1 dead after crash in Florence County, troopers say

A crash was reported.
A crash was reported.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in Florence County on Friday, according to officials.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 3:45 p.m. on National Cemetary Road in the area of Swamp Fox Court.

Lee said the driver of a Chevrolet minivan was traveling west on National Cemetary Road when the driver crossed the center line and struck a Hyundai sedan traveling east.

The driver of the Hyundai was killed as a result of the crash, and was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Lee. Meanwhile, the driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital with injuries. No details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
A vehicle crashed into the Little River post office Thursday afternoon.
One injured after car slams into post office in Little River
16-year-old Skyteria Poston was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon.
‘They took the heart out of my chest’: Family, friends mourning life of 16-year-old Shelby teen killed in a drive-by shooting
Generic image of crash scene
1 hurt, lanes closed after Myrtle Beach-area motorcycle crash, officials say
William Ryan Looper (left) and Jessica Smith (right).
Deputies: S.C. man pleads guilty after girlfriend’s son ‘brutally sexually molested’ before death

Latest News

.
Florence colleagues remember Senator Hugh Leatherman
.
Myrtle Beach mom organizes 'Opioid Walk' to put spotlight on drug epidemic
North Myrtle Beach moving away from cross-training for police officers, firefighters
North Myrtle Beach moving away from cross-training for police officers, firefighters
.
Palmetto Goodwill helps veterans transition to civilian life through ‘Palmetto Warrior Connection’
.
17-year-old arrested in connection to sexual assault investigation near CCU