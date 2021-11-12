Two charged after traffic stop leads to car ‘full of drugs,’ HCPD says
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are facing charges after Horry County police seized drugs, weapons, and cash.
According to HCPD, tips from community members led to a traffic stop on Highway 701 South on Oct 21.
The stop by the department’s street crimes and narcotics and vice units led to a car “full of drugs,” police said.
Police reportedly seized the following:
- Fentanyl, blue pills - 15.32 grams
- Methamphetamine - 9.43 grams
- Methamphetamine, orange pills - 5.80 grams
- Two handguns
- Two cellphones
- 2003 Cadillac Deville
- $2,000
Alexis Dupont Nichols, 37, and Katie Delanda Faircloth, 45, both of Conway, were each charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession with intent to distribute schedule II drugs, and distribution of methamphetamine.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.