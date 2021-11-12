Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Two charged after traffic stop leads to car ‘full of drugs,’ HCPD says

Two people are facing charges after Horry County police seized drugs, weapons, and cash.
Two people are facing charges after Horry County police seized drugs, weapons, and cash.(Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are facing charges after Horry County police seized drugs, weapons, and cash.

According to HCPD, tips from community members led to a traffic stop on Highway 701 South on Oct 21.

The stop by the department’s street crimes and narcotics and vice units led to a car “full of drugs,” police said.

Police reportedly seized the following:

  • Fentanyl, blue pills - 15.32 grams
  • Methamphetamine - 9.43 grams
  • Methamphetamine, orange pills - 5.80 grams
  • Two handguns
  • Two cellphones
  • 2003 Cadillac Deville
  • $2,000

Alexis Dupont Nichols, 37, and Katie Delanda Faircloth, 45, both of Conway, were each charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession with intent to distribute schedule II drugs, and distribution of methamphetamine.

Alexis Dupont Nichols (left) and Katie Delanda Faircloth (right)
Alexis Dupont Nichols (left) and Katie Delanda Faircloth (right)(Source: JRLDC)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
A vehicle crashed into the Little River post office Thursday afternoon.
One injured after car slams into post office in Little River
16-year-old Skyteria Poston was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon.
‘They took the heart out of my chest’: Family, friends mourning life of 16-year-old Shelby teen killed in a drive-by shooting
The city of Myrtle Beach announced two new businesses for the recently renovated storefronts in...
European bakery, sandwich shop to move to old Myrtle Beach Bakery building
Superior Court Judge Jason Disbrow signed a consent judgement in a public hearing brought...
‘Gunfire, drug violations’: Judge, sheriff’s office takes steps to rid crime at nuisance Maxton property

Latest News

North Myrtle Beach moving away from cross-training for police officers, firefighters
North Myrtle Beach moving away from cross-training for police officers, firefighters
.
17-year-old arrested in connection to sexual assault investigation near CCU
State Sen. Hugh Leatherman, South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker, died...
Condolences pour in for Senator Hugh Leatherman
State Sen. Hugh Leatherman, South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker has died...
Longtime SC state Sen. Hugh Leatherman dies at 90