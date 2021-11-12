Two charged after traffic stop leads to car ‘full of drugs,’ HCPD says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are facing charges after Horry County police seized drugs, weapons, and cash.

According to HCPD, tips from community members led to a traffic stop on Highway 701 South on Oct 21.

The stop by the department’s street crimes and narcotics and vice units led to a car “full of drugs,” police said.

Police reportedly seized the following:

Fentanyl, blue pills - 15.32 grams

Methamphetamine - 9.43 grams

Methamphetamine, orange pills - 5.80 grams

Two handguns

Two cellphones

2003 Cadillac Deville

$2,000

Alexis Dupont Nichols, 37, and Katie Delanda Faircloth, 45, both of Conway, were each charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession with intent to distribute schedule II drugs, and distribution of methamphetamine.

Alexis Dupont Nichols (left) and Katie Delanda Faircloth (right) (Source: JRLDC)

