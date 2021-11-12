Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Twitter permanently bans Newsmax White House correspondent

This photograph taken on October 26, 2020 shows the logo of US social network Twitter displayed...
This photograph taken on October 26, 2020 shows the logo of US social network Twitter displayed on the screen of a smartphone and a tablet in Toulouse, southern France.((Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images))
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — Twitter says it’s permanently banned Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson for repeated violations of its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Robinson had earlier received a one-week ban for a false tweet that coronavirus vaccines contained a marker that allows people to be tracked.

She returned to the social media service on Tuesday to tweet a link to an article she’d written about what’s supposedly in vaccines, and that’s earned her the permanent ban.

There’s no word from Newsmax about when, or if, Robinson will return to air at the network.

Newsmax says it urges its viewers to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
A vehicle crashed into the Little River post office Thursday afternoon.
One injured after car slams into post office in Little River
16-year-old Skyteria Poston was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon.
‘They took the heart out of my chest’: Family, friends mourning life of 16-year-old Shelby teen killed in a drive-by shooting
Generic image of crash scene
1 hurt, lanes closed after Myrtle Beach-area motorcycle crash, officials say
The city of Myrtle Beach announced two new businesses for the recently renovated storefronts in...
European bakery, sandwich shop to move to old Myrtle Beach Bakery building

Latest News

Over 250 kids between the ages of 5 and 11 receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine
Horry County Schools, CMC host COVID vaccine clinics for ages 5 and up
There are concerns about kids' COVID cases on the rise, vaccine inequity and the risk of...
COVID vaccinations for kids ramp up but other threats, including measles, loom
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 2,156 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 5%
.
2 Pee Dee schools earn top U.S. education honor despite pandemic challenges