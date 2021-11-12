Submit a Tip
Suspect in Robeson County shooting arrested in Detroit, another wanted

Damian Lee Hunt
Damian Lee Hunt(Robeson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A suspect that was wanted in connection to a shooting in the Pee Dee was apprehended nearly 750 miles away, while another suspect remains at large.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Damian Lee Hunt, of Lumberton, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Detroit, Michigan on Friday.

Hunt is charged in connection to a shooting that happened on Sept. 28 on Hestertown Road in Lumberton. Deputies said a 21-year-old victim was found at the scene suffering “multiple gunshot wounds.” The victim’s vehicle was also stolen but was later found at the intersection of Highway 72 East and Long Branch Drive.

Deputies said the victim survived the shooting and is recovering as of Friday.

Hunt is charged with felony conspiracy, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny of a motor vehicle. He will be extradited back to North Carolina at a later date.

Authoirties are also searching 20-year-old Chardrius Nashawn Hughes, of Lumberton, in connection to the case. He faces the same charges as Hunt.

Chardrius Nashawn Hughes
Chardrius Nashawn Hughes(Robeson Co. Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

