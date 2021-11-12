Submit a Tip
Second arrest made in connection to deadly Myrtle Beach area shooting

Katerena Bedjan
Katerena Bedjan(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A second arrest has been made in a deadly Myrtle Beach shooting that happened last month.

Online records show Katrena Bedjan was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Nov. 3.

The Horry County Police Department has since confirmed to WMBF News that Bedjan was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred either the night of Oct. 29 or the early morning of Oct. 30.

According to a police report, officers were called to the 900 block of shore drive in reference to someone who was intoxicated. When the police arrive,d they found a man on the sidewalk with a broken arm. He was responsive, and told officers he thought he had been hit by a vehicle. The initial report made no reference to him having a gunshot wound.

Officials the victim died at the hospital on Oct. 31. He was later identified as 49-year-old Patrick Smith, of Marshville, North Carolina.

Leo Watkins
Leo Watkins(Source: JRLDC)

Bedjan faces charges in the case alongside 17-year-old Leo Watkins, of Henderson, North Carolina.

Watkins and Bedjan are each charged with murder and criminal conspiracy. They’re both being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Friday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

