Search underway for man last seen nearly a month ago in Florence

Kevin Earl Banks
Kevin Earl Banks(Source: Florence Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police are searching for a 33-year-old man who has been missing for nearly a month.

Kevin Earl Banks, who was reported missing by family member, was last seen in the 2300 block of W. Palmetto Street on Oct. 15, according to a press release from Florence police.

Banks is 5-foot-9 and 152 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Banks was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

If you have any information on Banks’ whereabouts, contact Florence Police Cpl. Sieban at 843-665-3191 or esieban@cityofflorence.com.

