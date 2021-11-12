‘Road hog’: Large pig causes roads to briefly close in SC county
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic was delayed on roads in one South Carolina county Thursday night, but not for the reason anyone would normally expect.
The York County Sheriff’s Office said lanes were closed on Old York Road at Earnest Drive in the York community at around 7:15 p.m. because of a large pig in the road.
Authoirties said the “road hog” was causing onlooker delays as deputies arrived on the scene. Authorities stayed there to ensure the pig was safe.
The owners were located and loaded the animal, named “Papa Pig,” up to take him home a little under an hour later.
However, because “Papa Pig” broke his owners’ trailer, the sheriff’s office offered its horse trailer in order to get him home safely.
Further details were not immediately available.
