Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Riley Green announced as fourth headliner for CCMF 2022

Festival organizers announced Riley Green will headline next year’s festival.
Festival organizers announced Riley Green will headline next year’s festival.(Source: CCMF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The lineup for the 2022 Carolina Country Music Fest grew larger Friday morning.

Festival organizers announced Riley Green will headline next year’s festival.

The “There Was This Girl” singer joins Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, and Keith Urban as headlining acts.

CCMF 2022 is set to take place from June 9 until June 12 in Myrtle Beach.

For ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
A vehicle crashed into the Little River post office Thursday afternoon.
One injured after car slams into post office in Little River
16-year-old Skyteria Poston was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon.
‘They took the heart out of my chest’: Family, friends mourning life of 16-year-old Shelby teen killed in a drive-by shooting
The city of Myrtle Beach announced two new businesses for the recently renovated storefronts in...
European bakery, sandwich shop to move to old Myrtle Beach Bakery building
Superior Court Judge Jason Disbrow signed a consent judgement in a public hearing brought...
‘Gunfire, drug violations’: Judge, sheriff’s office takes steps to rid crime at nuisance Maxton property

Latest News

North Myrtle Beach moving away from cross-training for police officers, firefighters
North Myrtle Beach moving away from cross-training for police officers, firefighters
.
17-year-old arrested in connection to sexual assault investigation near CCU
State Sen. Hugh Leatherman, South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker has died...
Longtime SC state Sen. Hugh Leatherman dies at 90
William Ryan Looper (left) and Jessica Smith (right).
Deputies: S.C. man pleads guilty after girlfriend’s son ‘brutally sexually molested’ before death