Riley Green announced as fourth headliner for CCMF 2022
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The lineup for the 2022 Carolina Country Music Fest grew larger Friday morning.
Festival organizers announced Riley Green will headline next year’s festival.
The “There Was This Girl” singer joins Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, and Keith Urban as headlining acts.
CCMF 2022 is set to take place from June 9 until June 12 in Myrtle Beach.
For ticket information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.