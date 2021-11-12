Prosecutors: Murrells Inlet man accused of soliciting minors for ‘sexually explicit images’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County man was arrested this week after prosecutors say he attempted to solicit minors for what they called “sexually explicit images.”

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said 22-year-old Christopher Vernard Enzor was arrested Tuesday after investigators received a report from a social media app. Investigators said Enzor solicited two people he thought were minors to send him the images, while he distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

Enzor is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct of a minor and 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The attorney general’s office said each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Online records show Enzor was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday on an $85,000 bond.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Horry County Sheriff’s Office and Horry County Police Department all assisted in the arrest.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

