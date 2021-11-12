‘I’m still in disbelief’: Panthers fans show up outside practice to catch a glimpse of Cam Newton back in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The excitement is settling in for Carolina Panthers fans now that Cam Newton is really back in the Queen City.

Superfan Mick Germaine captured cell phone video as Cam made his way to practice on Friday.

He said he would not miss the chance to see this for the world.

”I couldn’t sleep,” Germaine told WBTV. “I got off shift from the firehouse and I was just waiting to hear that he got signed and I came right down to the stadium.”

WBTV’s Caroline Hicks asked Panthers Coach Matt Rhule if he was excited to have Newton back, as he walked into practice.

He was tight-lipped, only responding with “Go Panthers.”

Fans like Meghan Bruss are at a loss for words.

”I just... didn’t think it would ever happen,” Bruss said. “Not as an active player. I’m still in disbelief and had to check to make sure it really happened.”

From the practice field to the Team Shop, Newton’s No. 1 jerseys are making a comeback.

The Team Shop had a small selection of Newton jerseys on the shelves Friday night, with more online.

WBTV asked fans what it is about Newton that gets them so excited.

”He hit the scene and it was, it just changed everything,” Bruss said. “He completely inspired me to be a die-hard Panthers fan.”

Jackson Williams said it’s the way Newton cares about the Queen City.

”He loves Charlotte,” Williams said. “He loves the Panthers. When you have a player that’s really buying into your city that makes you happy, that makes you excited.”

Their biggest question is when they will get to see him take the field.

“I’m working on tickets now. The prices are up a little bit,” Germaine said.

Williams already got them.

“I did have an opportunity to jump on Ticketmaster right when I saw the news to get tickets to the Washington game,” he said. “I hope it will be his homecoming against Ron Rivera. I think the crowd is gonna be awesome.”

