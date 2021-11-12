No. 21 Coastal returns to Conway to host Georgia State for homecoming

CONWAY, S.C. – The No. 21/22 nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina football team (8-1, 4-1 Sun Belt) will return home to host the Georgia State Panthers (4-5, 3-2 Sun Belt) on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. ET. The game will be part of Homecoming and Hall of Fame Weekend.

Fans are encouraged to show up early, be loud, be proud, be respectful, and wear Teal!

NATIONALLY RANKED CHANTICLEERS

• The Chanticleers were ranked in both top 25 national preseason polls to start the season for the first time in program history.

• The Chants were ranked again in both the AP and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches polls this week (Nov. 7), which marks 22-straight polls (weeks) that Coastal has been ranked since breaking into the polls in October 2020.

Coastal in the Rankings in 2021

DATE AP COACHES CFP

Preseason 22 24 N/A

Sept. 7 17 19 N/A

Sept. 12 16 18 N/A

Sept. 19 17 17 N/A

Sept. 26 16 16 N/A

Oct. 3 15 15 N/A

Oct. 10 15 15 N/A

Oct. 17 14 16 N/A

Oct. 24 24 24 N/A

Oct. 31 21 21 -

Nov. 7 22 21 -

• Coastal was ranked in the top-25 in both polls for 11-straight weeks last season, reaching as high as No. 9 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

BUSTING THROUGH THE SUN BELT

• Coastal finished the 2020 regular season at 8-0 in conference play, posting their best conference record since joining the Sun Belt as a full-time member in 2017.

• Prior to last season (2020), Coastal had not won more than two conference games in any season since joining the Sun Belt in 2017 and just six total conference games in the program’s history in the Sun Belt.

• This year, the Chants are again off to a great start in Sun Belt Conference play at 4-1.

YEAR CONF. OVERALL

2017 2-6 3-9

2018 2-6 5-7

2019 2-6 5-7

2020 8-0 11-1

2021 4-1 8-1

ELITE COMPANY

• Since the start of the 2020 season, the Chanticleers have put themselves in an elite company going 19-2 overall entering this week of play.

Record Since the Start of the 2020 Season

RANK TEAM RECORD

1. Alabama 21-1

2. Coastal Carolina 19-2

3. BYU * 19-3

4. Cincinnati 18-1

5. Georgia 17-2

*One of BYU’s losses came to Coastal Carolina

HOME. SWEET. HOME.

• Coastal Carolina’s winning percentage of .732 (82-30) at home in Brooks Stadium ranks 27th among all FBS schools in regards to winning percentages at their current home stadium. *

*courtesy of Jason Corriher, Marshall

HOME WINNING STREAK

• Coastal will head into this week’s game on Saturday, Nov. 13, versus Georgia State riding a 12-game home winning streak.

Winning Streak at Home

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

11/30/19 Texas State W, 24-21

9/18/20 Campbell W, 43-21

10/3/20 Arkansas State W, 52-23

10/24/20 Georgia Southern W, 28-14

11/7/20 South Alabama W, 23-6

11/21/20 Appalachian State W, 34-23

12/5/20 #8 BYU W, 22-17

9/2/21 The Citadel W, 52-14

9/10/21 Kansas W, 49-22

9/25/21 UMass W, 53-3

10/2/21 ULM \W, 59-6

10/28/21 Troy W, 35-28

• Coastal’s last loss at home on the “Surf Turf” was to Louisiana (48-7) on ESPN2 on Nov. 7, 2019.

• CCU’s record for most consecutive home wins is 13-straight victories from 2012-14.

HOMECOMING SUCCESS

• Saturday’s contest versus Georgia State (Nov. 13) will be Coastal Carolina’s Homecoming Game for 2021.

• The Chanticleers are 12-6 all-time at home on Homecoming Weekend, including winning five-straight games from 2012 to 2016.

• Since moving to the FBS and the Sun Belt as a full-time member in 2017, the Chants are just 2-2 in Homecoming Games with the two wins coming in each of the last two years versus Troy (2019) and South Alabama (2020).

Homecoming Games

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

11/01/03 VMI L, 10-19

11/06/04 Savannah State W, 52-14

10/29/05 VMI W, 38-14

11/04/06 Savannah State W, 66-6

10/27/07 VMI W, 42-35

10/25/08 Stony Brook L, 24-28

11/07/09 Gardner-Webb W, 26-21

10/23/10 Stony Brook L, 28-38

10/22/11 Gardner-Webb L, 24-26

10/27/12 Liberty W, 36-12

11/02/13 Charlotte W, 50-25

10/25/14 Charleston Southern W, 43-22

10/03/15 Alabama A&M W, 55-0

10/22/16 Central Conn. State W, 33-25

10/28/17 Texas State L, 7-27

11/03/18 Appalachian State L, 7-23

11/02/19 Troy W, 36-35

11/7/20 South Alabama W, 23-6

SERIES VERSUS GEORGIA STATE

• Coastal is 2-2 all-time versus Georgia State, including blowing out the Panthers 51-0 last year in Atlanta, Ga. (Oct. 31).

• However, the Chanticleers are 0-2 all-time versus the Panthers at home inside Brooks Stadium.

• The two teams have traded wins back-and-forth over their four meetings on the gridiron, with both teams winning twice on the other team’s home turf.

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

10/7/17 Georgia State L, 21-27

10/27/18 at Georgia State W, 37-34

10/12/19 Georgia State L, 21-31

10/31/20 at Georgia State W, 51-0

SCOUTING THE PANTHERS

• Georgia State enters the contest at 4-5 overall and 3-2 in Sun Belt Conference play, just one game back of both Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State in the East Division.

• The Panthers are coming off a 21-17 loss at Louisiana (Nov. 4) last Thursday after winning three-straight games over ULM, Texas State, and Georgia Southern.

• Georgia State’s five losses have all come to good teams in Army (Sept. 4), at North Carolina (Sept. 11), at Auburn (Sept. 25), versus Appalachian State (Oct. 2), and at Louisiana.

• The Panthers’ offense is averaging 23.1 points per game and have done most of their damage on the ground, averaging 220.4 rushing yards compared to 156.2 passing yards per contest.

• Tucker Gregg has led the ground attack for the Panthers this season with a team-high 119 carries for a team-high 651 yards and five touchdowns. Fellow running back Jamyest Williams has run for 495 yards on the season and matched Gregg with five rushing scores.

• Conway, S.C. native Darren Grainger has taken over the quarterback duties for Georgia State this season, as the Furman transfer has completed 82-of-142 pass attempts for 1,022 yards, 12 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He is also third on the team in rushing with 416 yards on the ground.

• Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 423.4 yards per game this season, allowing an average of 257.4 passing yards allowed per game.

• A trio of Panthers in Jordan Veneziale (71), Blake Carroll (66), and Antavious Lee (61) has recorded over 60 tackles on the season, while Carroll leads the team with 4.5 sacks.

• GSU has registered 12 turnovers this season, picking off five passes and recovering seven fumbles.

PROTECT THE BALL

• While Coastal’s offense is scoring at a high clip, the Chants have also protected the ball this season having committed just five turnovers on the season.

• CCU’s five turnovers are tied for the fewest turnovers lost in all of FBS with Kent State.

Fewest Turnovers Lost - NCAA

RK TEAM FUM. INT. TOTAL

1. Coastal Carolina 3 2. 5

Kent State 3 2. 5

3. Air Force 3 3. 6

Army 3 3. 6

California 1 5. 6

Colorado 3 3. 6

Ole Miss 4 2. 6

Toledo 4 2. 6

YARDS PER PLAY IN 2021

• Coastal’s offense this season is averaging 8.07 yards per play, which leads all of FBS and is the highest average in CCU single-season history.

Highest Avg. Yards Gained/Per Play in NCAA

RK TEAM AVG. YARDS

1. Coastal Carolina 8.07

2. Ohio State 7.92

3. Oklahoma 7.25

4. Virginia 7.18

5. Baylor 7.07

6. Western Kentucky 6.97

7. North Carolina 6.90

8. Georgia 6.89

Michigan State 6.89

10. Wake Forest 6.82

Pittsburgh 6.82

LEADING AFTER THREE QUARTERS

• The Chanticleers have been unbeatable as of late when leading after three quarters of play, as the Chants have won 26-straight games when leading going into the fourth quarter. The last time the Chants lost a game after leading after three quarters of play was at Arkansas in 2017.

Record When Leading After Three Quarters

YEAR RECORD

2021 . 8-0

2020 . 8-0

2019 . 4-0

2018 . 4-0

2017 2-0 (2 games after losing to Arkansas)

TERRIFIC ON THIRD DOWNS

• Coastal Carolina has been terrific on third downs this season, as the offense leads the nation in third-down conversions at 55.8 percent (53-of-95).

Third-Down Conversion Pct. - NCAA

RK TEAM ATT-CONV PCT.

1. Coastal Carolina 53-95 .558

2. Alabama 74-133 .556

3. Ohio State 59-111 .532

4. Oregon State 58-112 .518

5. Kentucky 55-109 .505

STEWART STATEMENT

• Freshman defensive end Josaiah Stewart set a new CCU single-game record in sacks with 3.5 on the night in the home win over Kansas (Sept. 10).

• The previous record for sacks in a single game was 3.0 set by Maurice Simpkins in 2003 and again by Tarron Jackson in 2019.

• He also tied the CCU single-game record in tackles-for-loss with 3.5 in only his second collegiate game and finished with a career-high eight tackles versus the Jayhawks (Sept. 10).

• Stewart topped both of those records last week in the road win at Georgia Southern (Nov. 6), as he totaled 4.0 sacks, 5.0 tackles-for-loss, and forced two fumbles.

Most QB Sacks in a Single Game

Rk Chant (Game) . Sacks

1. Josaiah Stewart (at GS - 11/6/21) 4.0

2. Josaiah Stewart (vs. KU - 9/10/21) 3.5

3. Tarron Jackson (vs. TXST - 11/30/19) 3.0

Maurice Simpkins (at CSU - 11/22/03) 3.0

5. Five times . 2.5

Most Tackles-for-Loss in a Single Game

Rk Chant (Game) . TFLs

1. Josaiah Stewart (at GS - 11/6/21) 5.0

2. Josaiah Stewart (vs. KU - 9/10/21) 3.5

Sterling Johnson (vs. NSU - 9/14/19) 3.5

Mike McClure (vs. NCAT - 9/1/12) 3.5

Maurice Simpkins (at CSU - 11/22/03) 3.5

Maurice Simpkins (vs. New - 9/6/03) 3.5

SINGLE-SEASON GREATNESS

• Freshman Josaiah Stewart and redshirt senior Jeffrey Gunter are both in a race for single-season greatness, as both defensive standouts are chasing the CCU single-season sacks and tackles-for-loss records.

Most Sacks in a Single Season at CCU

Rank Chant (Year) . Sacks

1. Tarron Jackson (2019 . 10.0

2. Josaiah Stewart (2021) . 9.0

3. Tarron Jackson (2020) . 8.5

4. Alex Scearce (2016) . 8.0

5. Kelvin McIver (2004) . 7.0

6. Jeffrey Gunter (2021) . 6.5

Jeffrey Gunter (2020) . 6.5

C.J. Brewer (2020) . 6.5

Three others . 6.5

Most TFLs in a Single Season at CCU

Rank Chant (Year) . TFLs

1. Maurice Simpkins (2003) . 16.0

2. Tarron Jackson (2020) . 14.0

Jeffrey Gunter (2018) . 14.0

4. Alex Scearce (2016) . 13.5

5. Tarron Jackson (2019) . 13.0

6. Jeffrey Gunter (2020) . 12.5

Roderick Holder (2014) . 12.5

Adrain Grady (2005) . 12.5

9. Andraw Jacobs (2010) . 12.0

Kelvin McIver (2004) . 12.0

11. C.J. Brewer (2020) . 11.0

Tarron Jackson (2018) . 11.0

Roderick Holder (2015) . 11.0

- Josaiah Stewart (2021) . 10.0

- Jeffrey Gunter (2021) . 10.0

TWO IS GOOD, THREE IS BETTER, FOUR IS FANTASTIC, BUT FIVE IS CHANTERRIFIC

• The Chants’ special teams have blocked not one, not two, not three, not four, but five kicks this season, which is the most in CCU single-season history.

• Coastal’s five blocked kicks this season are tied for first nationally in all of FBS with Old Dominion.

Most Blocked Kicks in 2021 - NCAA

RK TEAM BLOCKS

1. Coastal Carolina 5

Old Dominion 5

3. Nine Teams 4

