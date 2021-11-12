Myrtle Beach man charged in Marion County double homicide granted bond

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach charged in connection to a double homicide in Marion County has now been granted bond, according to officials.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace confirmed with WMBF News that Issac Hemingway was granted a $75,000 surety bond during a hearing earlier this week.

Further details on the condition of Hemingway’s bond were not immediately available.

Hemingway is charged with two counts of murder in the January 2020 deaths of Maisha Burch and Andrew Legette. According to authorities, a family member found the victims’ bodies at a home in the Centenary community.

Hemingway was later arrested in December 2020 and was originally denied bond a day after he was taken into custody.

He’s additionally charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Online records show Hemingway is still being held at the Marion County Detention Center as of around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

