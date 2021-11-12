Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach city retirees voice concern over new health insurance options

By Laura Harris
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - City retirees say they’re frustrated with updated health insurance options for the pre-65-year-olds.

The city says they’ve been working with this group of retirees to come up with the best new options.

With healthcare costs rising over the last few years, the city has been making changes to the pre-65-year-old retiree’s health insurance options.

At a recent City Council Meeting, leaders offered two new health insurance options.

Option A - continue paying for the city’s health insurance at a higher premium rate.

Option B - access to the city’s health clinic at a fairly low monthly cost so retirees have the opportunity to continue using the clinic as their family doctor.

City officials say their goal is to provide the best option that saves both the retiree’s money and the city’s money.

At Friday’s retiree meeting, retirees said they are unsatisfied with these options. They want the city to pay its fair share and understand that their current needs are not being met.

“What they’re offering us, I don’t think they listened to us at all. They took just snippets enough to justify, and they threw us a bone publicly. They didn’t do anything to help us at all,” said retired firefighter Chris Collins.

City officials say they’ll be sending out a letter so retirees can choose between these two options. City retirees say they will keep advocating for better health insurance options for the pre-65 group.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

