Myrtle Beach bar managers react to bill to lower S.C. drinking age to 18

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A South Carolina state senator is trying to lower the legal drinking age from 21 to 18.

The proposal is stirring up plenty of opinions.

Representative Todd Rutherford is sponsoring the bill. His argument has to do with comparisons of what else is legal at age 18.

“This is a personal freedom issue,” Rutherford said in a statement. “If you are old enough to fight for our country, if you’re old enough to vote, if you’re old enough for a college education, then you are old enough to have a drink.”

Local bar managers in the Grand Strand WMBF News spoke with tend to disagree.

“I remember when I was 18 years old, I couldn’t put one foot in front of the other, much less be responsible to actually consume an alcoholic beverage,” General Manager of The Barrel Bar and Grill Doane Widenhouse said.

Widenhouse thinks it comes down to mental maturity.

“I still don’t think a person’s mind has developed enough to understand the consequences of drinking and drinking responsibly,” Widenhouse said.

Julian Litwer, general manager of King Street Grille agrees with Widenhouse’s opinion.

“It’s a drug like anything else,” Litwer said. “When I was in college, I knew a lot of people that dropped out. They got addicted to alcohol, drugs, it’s the same thing. I think lowering the age will just cause more problems in the long run.”

The bill was pre-filed Wednesday. State lawmakers will consider it at the start of the new legislative session in January.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.