Longtime SC state Sen. Hugh Leatherman dies at 90

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - State Sen. Hugh Leatherman, South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker, has died at age 90.

Quentin Hawkins, Leatherman’s chief of staff, confirmed the death Friday morning.

The Florence Republican was recently hospitalized after experiencing severe abdominal pain. During surgery to remove parts of Leatherman’s intestine, physicians discovered an “advanced and aggressive” cancer, a GOP senator said last month.

Leatherman had been in hospice care at his home in Florence prior to his death.

First elected to the Senate in 1980 as a Democrat, Leatherman unsuccessfully ran for governor several years later before switching parties in the 1990s.

In his 11th term, Leatherman was among the longest-serving lawmakers in South Carolina’s Legislature. He served as chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee, which has sway over the state’s budget.

“Senator Leatherman dedicated almost half of his life to serving the people of Florence County and South Carolina. His commitment to the Port and so many other initiatives propelled our state forward. We’re grateful for his decades of service, and our prayers are with Mrs. Jean and the rest of the Leatherman family,” said South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey issued the following statement on Leatherman’s passing:

“I, along with members of the entire Senate Majority Caucus, join the Leatherman family in mourning the passing of our colleague, Senator Hugh Leatherman. With four decades of service in the South Carolina State Senate, Senator Leatherman - better known to many as Mr. Chairman - will have a long legacy marked in every corner of the state and mirrored through the Senate chambers for decades to come. His warm smile, commitment to community, never-stop work ethic, and resolute focus will forever be remembered. We share our love, thoughts, and prayers with his dear wife Jean, children, family, friends, constituents, staff and colleagues. Godspeed, Mr. Chairman.

