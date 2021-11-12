Submit a Tip
Johnson & Johnson to split into two public companies

In this photo illustration shown are Johnson & Johnson products, in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct....
In this photo illustration shown are Johnson & Johnson products, in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct. 10, 2008. Health-care giant Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2008, its third-quarter profit jumped 30 percent due to higher sales of consumer products and medical devices and a large restructuring charge a year ago.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(AP) - Johnson & Johnson is splitting into two companies, separating the division that sells Band-Aids and Listerine, from its medical device and prescription drug business.

The company selling prescription drugs and medical devices will keep Johnson & Johnson as its name, the company said Friday. That company will include treatments such as Darzalex, Erleada, Imbruvica, Stelara and Tremfya as well as medical device solutions across interventional solutions, orthopaedics, surgery and vision.

The new consumer health company will house brands including Neutrogena, Aveeno, Tylenol, Listerine, Johnson’s, and Band-Aid. It is expected to generate revenue of approximately $15 billion for the year. A name was not disclosed for the new company.

“Following a comprehensive review, the board and management team believe that the planned separation of the consumer health business is the best way to accelerate our efforts to serve patients, consumers, and healthcare professionals, create opportunities for our talented global team, drive profitable growth, and – most importantly – improve healthcare outcomes for people around the world,” CEO Alex Gorsky said in a statement.

Details are sparse, but Johnson & Johnson expects the split to occur in the next two years, if approved by the company board.

The announcement comes just days after General Electric said that it plans to split into three separate companies.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson rose more than 4% before the market opened.

