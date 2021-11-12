FIRST ALERT: Sunshine returns today, cooler temperatures this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The cold front is moving out of the area and the colder air will arrive this weekend, making it feel like fall yet again here in the Carolinas.

Highs reach the low-mid 70s today. (WMBF)

As you’re headed out the door this morning, clouds and warmer temperatures are sticking around with some of the wet roads from the overnight rain. Thankfully, cloud cover will clear quickly today, allowing for sunshine and one more day of temperatures in the 70s!

Temperatures cool off for tonight's plans! From high school football to an evening out for dinner, those jackets will be needed. (WMBF)

Overnight lows will return back to the 40s tonight as the cold front ushers in colder temperatures just in time for the weekend. If you have Friday night plans, prepare to grab the jacket, especially for the later evening plans!

Cooler and sunny for the weekend. (WMBF)

Sunny weather continues Saturday and Sunday but cooler weather will steadily return. Saturday morning starts off in the upper 40s, only climbing into the upper 60s by the afternoon. We drop even further Sunday as most spots are stuck in the lower 60s.

Another shot of colder air moves in for next week. (WMBF)

A second shot of colder temperatures looks to move through the area with another cold front Monday. While we will remain dry, we will look at the temperatures to fall even more. Highs Monday through Wednesday range from the upper 50s to lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. Areas of frost are looking likely by Tuesday and Wednesday morning as temperatures dip into the 30s.

