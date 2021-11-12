Fee-Free Pet Adoptions at South Strand Chrysler this Saturday

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) -You can give a pet from the Horry County Animal Care Center a forever home this weekend.

On Saturday, November 12th at South Strand Chrysler in Pawleys Island there is going to be fee-free adoptions happening from 9:00am-2:00pm.

All of the animals that are ready to be adopted have been vaccinated, microchipped, spayed and neutered.

We loved learning about this great event!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.