Fee-Free Pet Adoptions at South Strand Chrysler this Saturday

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) -You can give a pet from the Horry County Animal Care Center a forever home this weekend.

On Saturday, November 12th at South Strand Chrysler in Pawleys Island there is going to be fee-free adoptions happening from 9:00am-2:00pm.

All of the animals that are ready to be adopted have been vaccinated, microchipped, spayed and neutered.

We loved learning about this great event!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

