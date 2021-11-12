Extra Point Scoreboard: SCHSL second round, SCISA semifinals

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several high school football teams across South Carolina will continue their quests for state titles Friday night as the playoffs continue.

Schools in the South Carolina High School League will be in second-round action, while SCISA will play semifinal games.

Check this page throughout Friday for scores and updates!

Playoff seedings in parentheses. All games begin at 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

(3) Aiken at (1) Myrtle Beach

(5) North Myrtle Beach at (2) Hartsville

(3) West Florence at (1) South Aiken

CLASS 3A

(2) Crestwood at (1) Dillon

(2) Aynor at (1) Camden

CLASS 2A

(2) Timberland (1) Cheraw

CLASS 1A

(3) McCormick at (1) Lamar

(3) McBee at (1) Calhoun County

(2) Whale Branch at (1) Lake View

(2) Carvers Bay at (1) Bamberg-Ehrhardt

(2) Green Sea Floyds at (1) Baptist Hill

SCISA CLASS 3A (SEMIFINALS)

Augusta Christian at Trinity Collegiate

SCISA CLASS 2A (SEMIFINALS)

Pee Dee Academy at Hilton Head Christian

