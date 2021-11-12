Submit a Tip
The Dickens Christmas Show and Festival is happening this weekend at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center

By Halley Murrow
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Dickens Christmas Show and Festival is a vintage marketplace for you to find something for everyone on your list.

In addition to over 300 vendors, you’ll find a festival of trees, wreaths, and centerpieces. You’ll have the chance to bid on items with proceeds going to benefit local charities.

Come along with us for everything you need to know!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

