Deputies: Suspect in car break-ins arrested in Horry County

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a Longs man is facing charges in a series of auto break-ins.

Darrickreco Manillo Laws, 45, was arrested Thursday in Horry County on outstanding warrants issued in Georgetown County, deputies say.

Laws is a suspect in a number of auto break-ins in the Debordieu Colony and Prince George communities, Sheriff Carter Weaver said.

Laws was being held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

