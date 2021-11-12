Crews save two dogs from house fire in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews saved two dogs from a house fire Friday morning in the Conway area.

First responders were called to the fire on Coastal Oaks Drive shortly before 10 a.m., officials say.

The fire, which was reportedly contained to the kitchen area, was extinguished.

No injuries were reported, but two dogs had to be rescued from the home.

Officials say both dogs are “doing well.”

There is no word on what sparked the fire.

