Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Crews save two dogs from house fire in Conway area

Horry County Fire Rescue crews rescued two dogs from a house fire Friday morning in the Conway...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews rescued two dogs from a house fire Friday morning in the Conway area.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews saved two dogs from a house fire Friday morning in the Conway area.

First responders were called to the fire on Coastal Oaks Drive shortly before 10 a.m., officials say.

The fire, which was reportedly contained to the kitchen area, was extinguished.

No injuries were reported, but two dogs had to be rescued from the home.

Officials say both dogs are “doing well.”

There is no word on what sparked the fire.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
A vehicle crashed into the Little River post office Thursday afternoon.
One injured after car slams into post office in Little River
16-year-old Skyteria Poston was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon.
‘They took the heart out of my chest’: Family, friends mourning life of 16-year-old Shelby teen killed in a drive-by shooting
Generic image of crash scene
1 hurt, lanes closed after Myrtle Beach-area motorcycle crash, officials say
The city of Myrtle Beach announced two new businesses for the recently renovated storefronts in...
European bakery, sandwich shop to move to old Myrtle Beach Bakery building

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach ceremony honors, thanks veterans
.
Horry County Marine vet, family move in to mortgage-free home
North Myrtle Beach moving away from cross-training for police officers, firefighters
North Myrtle Beach moving away from cross-training for police officers, firefighters
.
17-year-old arrested in connection to sexual assault investigation near CCU