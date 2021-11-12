Condolences pour in for Senator Hugh Leatherman

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - State Sen. Hugh Leatherman, South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker, died Friday at the age of 90.

Leatherman died at his home in Florence, his office said, after being diagnosed with inoperable cancer.

As he entered hospice care last month, Leatherman’s staff began notifying lawmakers that the nonagenarian Republican had been hospitalized with severe abdominal pain and that doctors discovered the cancer while removing parts of his intestine.

“Ever the stubborn optimist,” Leatherman continued to work, drafting legislation and receiving budget briefings for the upcoming legislative session, according to a family statement.

“With great sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather Hugh Leatherman. After a brief but hard-fought battle, he succumbed to a recent non-covid related illness surrounded by his beloved wife Jean, children, and grandchildren.

While his passing brings us great sorrow, we take solace and joy knowing that up until his last days, he was active in the Florence community and continued serving the people of Florence and South Carolina as Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. Ever the stubborn optimist, he had legislation drafted and received budget briefing for the next legislative session from his hospital bed.

While most knew him as Mr. Chairman, we do and always will know him as a loving and caring husband, dad, and granddad. We ask for privacy at this time but look forward to hearing stories of how Hugh impacted your lives soon.

We offer a special thank you to the staff of MUSC Florence, MUSC Charleston, and McLeod Hospice for the care they provided over the last weeks.”

Leatherman was in his 11th term and among the longest-serving lawmakers in South Carolina’s Legislature.

“A powerful force for the progress and prosperity of our people has left us. For over fifty years, Hugh Leatherman poured his life into our state and we are the better for it. He loved his work and kept his word. He never quit. We will miss him. May God bless him and his family.”

The governor will soon order that flags be lowered in honor of Senator Leatherman’s service to the state of South Carolina, once funeral arrangements are made and announced.

The people of the Pee Dee have lost a tireless advocate. The State of South Carolina has lost a legendary Senate leader. His family has lost a loving husband, father and grandfather. I have lost a friend and colleague spanning four decades beginning when we both were first elected to the Senate in 1980. Hugh Leatherman’s impact on the State of South Carolina cannot be overstated. No one worked harder or longer hours than the Senator from Florence. His detailed knowledge of the state budget was unmatched. His imprint on the State of South Carolina is firmly fixed, not only in history, but the future as well. Donna and I and the entire Peeler family thank Jean and her family for sharing Hugh with us, and we pray for the Lord’s peace in the days ahead.

“We were saddened to hear the news this morning that our colleague, State Senator Hugh Leatherman, has passed. Every member of our caucus feels incredibly privileged to have worked alongside Chairman Leatherman for a period of time in his impressive tenure in the South Carolina Senate. His wisdom and steadfast devotion to public service will be greatly missed. Chairman Leatherman was an effective leader, a true statesman, and an influential changemaker. He has undoubtedly left a permanent mark on South Carolina—a legacy that will long live on in the many people he inspired, the lives he touched, and the profound work he did over 40 years in office. We are sincerely grateful for all he did to make our state a better place. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers for Senator Leatherman’s family and loved ones.”

First elected to the Senate in 1980 as a Democrat, he later ran unsuccessfully for governor before switching parties in the 1990s, one of a number of lawmakers who did so as Republicans gained dozens of seats in Congress.

Leatherman soon assumed the chairmanship of the Senate Finance Committee, and in a state where the governor has less control, Leatherman was long considered South Carolina’s most powerful politician for his dominance over the state budget.

Leatherman also sat on a number of fiscal oversight boards, including the State Fiscal Accountability Authority and the Joint Bond Review Committee. A new port terminal in Charleston bears his name.

“I, along with members of the entire Senate Majority Caucus, join the Leatherman family in mourning the passing of our colleague, Senator Hugh Leatherman. With four decades of service in the South Carolina State Senate, Senator Leatherman - better known to many as Mr. Chairman - will have a long legacy marked in every corner of the state and mirrored through the Senate chambers for decades to come. His warm smile, commitment to community, never-stop work ethic, and resolute focus will forever be remembered. We share our love, thoughts, and prayers with his dear wife Jean, children, family, friends, constituents, staff and colleagues. Godspeed, Mr. Chairman.

Leatherman played a key role in building up the state’s business economy, including backing a massive tax incentive package that helped lure Boeing to the state.

For years, the longtime lawmaker fielded criticism for how much state funding was directed toward his home district, as well as millions in state contracts given to the concrete company he founded, and from which he continued to draw a salary.

Speaker of the House Bobby Harrell,R-Charleston, right, gives Senate Finance committee chairman, Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florance, a hug after he ratified acts on the last day of the session Thursday, June 7, 2007, at the Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain) (Mary Ann Chastain | ASSOCIATED PRESS)

“Senator Leatherman dedicated almost half of his life to serving the people of Florence County and South Carolina. His commitment to the Port and so many other initiatives propelled our state forward. We’re grateful for his decades of service, and our prayers are with Mrs. Jean and the rest of the Leatherman family,” said South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick.

Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, makes the announcement that the Boeing 787 plant was coming to South Carolina during a special session of the legislature, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009, in Columbia, S.C. From the left is Sen. Nikki Setzler, D-West Columbia, Sen. Glenn McConnell R-Charleston, Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, Sen. Harvey Peeler, R-Gaffney, Sen Larry Grooms, R-Bonneau, and Sen. Paul Campbell, R-Goose Creek, gives the thumbs up.(AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain) (Mary Ann Chastain | ASSOCIATED PRESS)

