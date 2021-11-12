Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Cole aims to be 1st trans politician to win a statewide race

This photo provided by the Kimi Cole Campaign Kimi Cole has her photo taken in front of the...
This photo provided by the Kimi Cole Campaign Kimi Cole has her photo taken in front of the state Legislature on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 in Carson City, Nev. Cole wants to become the country's first openly transgender politician elected to a statewide office. The Nevada Democrat announced plans to run for lieutenant governor on Wednesday. (Kimi Cole Campaign via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — Kimi Cole wants to become the country’s first openly transgender politician elected to a statewide office.

The Nevada Democrat announced plans to run for lieutenant governor on Wednesday.

If elected, Cole would join a growing list of transgender politicians serving in elected office and be the first openly transgender politician elected in a statewide contest.

Cole serves as chair of the Nevada Democratic Rural Caucus. She previously chaired the Douglas County Democrats.

Cole plans to focus her campaign on equity issues like housing affordability and transportation but acknowledges the importance of visibility and representation to many in the transgender community.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
A vehicle crashed into the Little River post office Thursday afternoon.
One injured after car slams into post office in Little River
16-year-old Skyteria Poston was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon.
‘They took the heart out of my chest’: Family, friends mourning life of 16-year-old Shelby teen killed in a drive-by shooting
The city of Myrtle Beach announced two new businesses for the recently renovated storefronts in...
European bakery, sandwich shop to move to old Myrtle Beach Bakery building
Superior Court Judge Jason Disbrow signed a consent judgement in a public hearing brought...
‘Gunfire, drug violations’: Judge, sheriff’s office takes steps to rid crime at nuisance Maxton property

Latest News

North Myrtle Beach moving away from cross-training for police officers, firefighters
North Myrtle Beach moving away from cross-training for police officers, firefighters
.
17-year-old arrested in connection to sexual assault investigation near CCU
Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder addresses the jury pool at the start of jury selection on...
Judge in Kyle Rittenhouse trial faces backlash for Asian food joke
This photograph taken on October 26, 2020 shows the logo of US social network Twitter displayed...
Twitter permanently bans Newsmax White House correspondent