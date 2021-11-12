HCFR dive team pulls car from pond

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue pulled an unoccupied vehicle from a pond off Kings Highway Friday morning.

HCFR had to call in the Dive Team, who attached a line to the vehicle so it could be towed from the water.

At 8:56 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a vehicle in a pond call in the area of 5901 S. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.



The vehicle was unoccupied.



HCFR Dive Team members attached a line to vehicle so it could be towed from the water.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/00qjIQLees — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) November 12, 2021

Additional details were not immediately available.

