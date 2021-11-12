Submit a Tip
HCFR dive team pulls car from pond

HCFR divers pull car from pond
(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue pulled an unoccupied vehicle from a pond off Kings Highway Friday morning.

HCFR had to call in the Dive Team, who attached a line to the vehicle so it could be towed from the water.

Additional details were not immediately available.

