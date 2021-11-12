Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Americans quit their jobs at record pace for 2nd month

FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros, during a job fair at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Americans quit their jobs at a record pace for the second straight month in September, while businesses and other employers continued to post a near-record number of available jobs.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans quit their jobs at a record pace for the second straight month in September, while businesses and other employers posted a near-record number of available jobs.

The Labor Department said Friday that 4.4 million people quit their jobs that month, or about 3% of the nation’s workforce. That’s up from 4.3 million in August. There were 10.4 million job openings, down from 10.6 million in August, which was revised higher.

The figures point to a historic level of turmoil in the job market as newly-empowered workers quit jobs to take higher pay that is being dangled by increasingly-desperate employers in need of help. Incomes are rising, Americans are spending more and the economy is growing, and employers have ramped up hiring to keep the pace. Rising inflation, however, is offsetting much of the pay gains for workers.

It is typically perceived as a signal of worker confidence when people begin to leave the jobs they hold. The vast majority of people quit for a new position.

Competition for workers is particularly intense for retailers and delivery companies, particularly as they staff up for what is expected to be a healthy winter holiday shopping season.

Online giant Amazon is hiring 125,000 permanent drivers and warehouse workers and offer pay between $18 and $22 an hour. It’s also paying sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000.

Seasonal hiring is also ramping up. Package delivery company UPS is seeking to add 100,000 workers to help with the crush of holiday orders, and plans to make job offers to some applicants within 30 minutes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
A vehicle crashed into the Little River post office Thursday afternoon.
One injured after car slams into post office in Little River
16-year-old Skyteria Poston was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon.
‘They took the heart out of my chest’: Family, friends mourning life of 16-year-old Shelby teen killed in a drive-by shooting
The city of Myrtle Beach announced two new businesses for the recently renovated storefronts in...
European bakery, sandwich shop to move to old Myrtle Beach Bakery building
Superior Court Judge Jason Disbrow signed a consent judgement in a public hearing brought...
‘Gunfire, drug violations’: Judge, sheriff’s office takes steps to rid crime at nuisance Maxton property

Latest News

North Myrtle Beach moving away from cross-training for police officers, firefighters
North Myrtle Beach moving away from cross-training for police officers, firefighters
.
17-year-old arrested in connection to sexual assault investigation near CCU
Police found 21-year-old Ja’nya Murphy dead at her Wheeling, Illinois, apartment building. Her...
Body found in pond identified as missing Illinois toddler
State Sen. Hugh Leatherman, South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker, died...
Condolences pour in for Senator Hugh Leatherman