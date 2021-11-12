Submit a Tip
‘Endangered missing child alert’ issued for 5-year-old girl from Ohio

An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Ana Burke who was last seen on Nov. 11 in Canton,...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Ana Burke who was last seen on Nov. 11 in Canton, Ohio.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:26 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (Gray News) - Ohio has issued an endangered missing child alert for 5-year-old Ana Burke who was last seen on Nov. 11, in Canton, Ohio.

Ana has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 3′9″ and weighs 55 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and rainbow-colored pants.

Ana is believed to be Jonathan Stinnett, 36.

Stinnett has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5′10″ and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a short sleeve maroon t-shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities believe they may be in a silver 1991 Ford Aerostar van with Michigan license plate EHL7187.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Jackson Township Police Department in Ohio at 1-330-831-6264.

