1 hurt, lanes closed after Myrtle Beach-area motorcycle crash, officials say

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a motorcycle crash in the Myrtle Beach area Thursday night, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck in the area of Claypond Road and George Bishop Parkway at around 10:14 p.m.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

HCFR also said roads in the area were blocked as of around 10:50 p.m., and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

