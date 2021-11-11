Submit a Tip
World leaders to call for protecting children online

(Monkey Business Images)
By Associated Press and WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(AP) — Some world leaders and internet giants are expected to issue a global call to better protect children online during a Paris summit of about 30 heads of state and government.

That includes U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron, who tweeted that “protecting our children and teenagers online means taking them away from inappropriate or dangerous content, from violence, hatred and pornography.”

He called on states, organizations and companies to “make concrete commitments for 2022″ on the occasion of the Paris Peace Forum.

About 450 participants are expected at the three-day summit opening on Thursday while another 15,000 will attend online.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

