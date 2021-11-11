Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Will infrastructure vote cost 13 Republicans traction on Capitol Hill?

How an issue that bridges both parties divides Republicans on Capitol Hill.
By Kyle Midura
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After infrastructure reform spent years stalled in Washington gridlock, the country is set to invest more than ever before – in roads, bridges, rail, broadband, and electric vehicles.

The president is expected to sign an infrastructure bill into law in a matter of days, giving the green light to $1.2 trillion package with half a billion dollars in new spending over the next decade.

Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.) and a dozen of his GOP peers in the House crossed the aisle, helping Democrats get the bill to the president’s desk.

“This bill was, for me, 10 years in the making, America’s infrastructure needed to be invested in,” he said, “And to have this opportunity, I didn’t want to lose it.”

The handful of House Republicans who helped drive the package across the finish line may lose traction within their party. Of the 13, more than half are from the Northeast, a few voted to impeach President Trump, and a couple aren’t running for re-election.

Unlike in the Senate, where 19 Republicans including Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) voted for the measure, House GOP leadership begged its members to let the infrastructure bill collapse when Democrats couldn’t produce enough votes on their own.

Rep. David McKinley (R-W. Va.) said his state couldn’t afford to let that happen and is not concerned by potential blowback from his peers.

“Bottom line: I voted for West Virginia,” he said of his ‘yes’ vote, “I voted for the fact that we are 50th in infrastructure.”

McKinley noted that state level Republicans, from the governor to county commissioners, told him the investment is desperately needed.

Back on Capitol Hill, the 13 Republicans said many in their party dramatically overstate how much of the bill IS not directly related to infrastructure, and that most of the climate provisions are practical.

Georgetown University Political Science Professor Mark Rom predicts this GOP split will only fleeting.

“I can imagine they can’t wait for a good red meat, Republican measure to come up,” he said, “So they can vote with their party, against the majority in the Congress, against Speaker Pelosi.”

That opportunity may be just around the corner, with a vote on the rest of the Biden agenda – calling for $1.7 trillion in new spending over a decade to tackle climate change and strengthen the country’s social safety net- potentially coming next week.

With the infrastructure debate in the rearview, the 13 Republicans bet moderate Democrats will back out of their deal to deliver on progressive demands, while the left count trust a handshake to hold the whole party together.

Historically, midterms are a rough ride for the party in power. It’s unclear whether the promise of infrastructure projects will be enough for Democrats to build a path to maintain control of Washington beyond the 2022 elections.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An earthquake has been reported in the town of Centerville near the coast, according to the...
Earthquake reported in South Carolina town
Jarael Warren
17-year-old arrested in connection to sexual assault investigation near CCU
One Surfside Beach lotto player is waking up a millionaire.
Surfside Beach lotto player wakes up a millionaire after winning Powerball
A judge has determined the Coral Sands Motel in Myrtle Beach is a nuisance business.
City leaders vote to demolish infamous Myrtle Beach motel
16-year-old Skyteria Poston was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon.
‘They took the heart out of my chest’: Family, friends mourning life of 16-year-old Shelby teen killed in a drive-by shooting

Latest News

World leaders to call for protecting children online
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster wants to investigate obscene materials in public school...
S.C. governor wants to investigate obscenity in school libraries after concerns about book from Fort Mill parents
State representative pre-files bill to lower S.C. drinking age to 18
File Photo" Matthew McConaughey 90th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar...
Matthew McConaughey says he’s against COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children
More than $6 billion will head to South Carolina over a five-year period as part of the...
South Carolina to receive more than $6B from infrastructure bill