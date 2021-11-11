Submit a Tip
Veterans Victory Walk aims to honor those who have served

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Veterans Victory Walk is happening Thursday morning to honor those who selflessly served our country.

Paul Yurkin, who established the organization, says he wants to make sure veterans get the proper recognition for their sacrifice.

The route goes from the Myrtle Beach Vet Center, eastbound to Kings Highway, to the Garden City Connector and then heading back to the vet center.

The walk is 22 miles to remember the 22 veterans who commit suicide every day.

“Veterans are very, very strong people. They don’t ask for help, they never will, which is one of the reasons this organization was created to help veterans and support them and to actually force them to say ‘I’m struggling and I need help’ because you are never going to hear that out of a veteran’s mouth,’” said Yurkin.

The annual walk to honor our veterans starts at 6 a.m. Thursday.

