S.C. man charged with homicide by child abuse in death of 3-month-old

De’Aundre Brown
De’Aundre Brown(Source: Greenville County Detention Center)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - An Upstate man has been arrested after his 3-month-old child died in September, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said De’Aundre Brown, 25, is charged with homicide by child abuse. He was arrested Wednesday and is in the Greenville County Detention Center with no bond.

Lt. Ryan Flood said, on Sept. 21, hospital staff notified authorities that a 3-month-old was brought in with injuries that were not consistent with accidental trauma.

Flood said investigators learned the child had been with Brown, his father, at a home on Taylor Ridge Court before Brown brought the child to the hospital unresponsive.

Flood said the child remained in the hospital before dying several days later.

Investigators conducted an extensive investigation and obtained a warrant on Brown on Tuesday and he was arrested on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WYFF/WMBF. All rights reserved.

