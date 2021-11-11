Pictures with Santa Claus on the beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -It’s the most wonderful time of the year and now is the time to get your Christmas Cards done.

If you are looking for an awesome photoshoot with Santa Claus on the beach, check out Lindsay Hickman Photography.

She has two sessions left with Santa on the beach on November 20th and November 27th.

There will be props, the beautiful ocean backdrop and of course Santa!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.