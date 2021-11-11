Submit a Tip
Patriotic Thursday Jam with Festive Brass of Myrtle Beach for Veterans Day

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Festive Brass of Myrtle Beach has been playing music around the Grand Strand since 1998.

You will see them playing at Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Memorial Day and Veterans Day every year. They also play at different events.

Festive Brass has close to 30 members and they are all volunteers. The band has been recognized for their talent and they will be playing at the 80th Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

Contributions can be made to help cover expenses by searching “Festive Brass Plays Pearl Harbor” on www.gofundme.com. Contributions may also be made over Paypal/Credit/Debit cards at www.festivebrassofmyrtlebeach.org or by mail to: Festive Brass of Myrtle Beach, 463 Oakmont Dr., Myrtle Beach, SC, 29579.

