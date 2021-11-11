Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

One injured after car slams into post office in Little River

A vehicle crashed into the Little River post office Thursday afternoon.
A vehicle crashed into the Little River post office Thursday afternoon.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A vehicle crashed into the Little River post office Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to the accident in the 4200 block of North Horseshoe Road at 12:25 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Officials say one person was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with injuries.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are at the scene and are investigating.

No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An earthquake has been reported in the town of Centerville near the coast, according to the...
Earthquake reported in South Carolina town
Jarael Warren
17-year-old arrested in connection to sexual assault investigation near CCU
One Surfside Beach lotto player is waking up a millionaire.
Surfside Beach lotto player wakes up a millionaire after winning Powerball
A judge has determined the Coral Sands Motel in Myrtle Beach is a nuisance business.
City leaders vote to demolish infamous Myrtle Beach motel
16-year-old Skyteria Poston was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon.
‘They took the heart out of my chest’: Family, friends mourning life of 16-year-old Shelby teen killed in a drive-by shooting

Latest News

North Myrtle Beach moving away from cross-training for police officers, firefighters
North Myrtle Beach moving away from cross-training for police officers, firefighters
.
17-year-old arrested in connection to sexual assault investigation near CCU
Afternoon highs take a dip into the weekend
FIRST ALERT: Clearing skies, cooler weather returning for the weekend
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates his team's 15-1 regular season record following an...
QB Cam Newton signs deal returning to the Carolina Panthers