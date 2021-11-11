Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Nurse wins $200K just hours into retirement after working on front lines of pandemic

By WKYT News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A woman who had worked as a front-line nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic won big in the Kentucky Lottery on the first day of her retirement.

According to Kentucky Lottery officials, the nurse recently decided to retire after 36 years on the job.

Just hours into her first day of retirement, she won $200,000 on a scratch-off ticket, WKYT reported.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought a $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings Scratch-off ticket at a Double Kwik convenience store in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.

The woman scratched off the ticket at the store and discovered she’d matched the number 20 on the last row. She then scratched off the prize amount below the number, revealing the game’s $200,000 top prize.

“It was unbelievable,” she said. “I had just retired that day. I saw this as a sign it was meant to be for me to quit working.”

The nurse decided to take a lump sum of $142,000 after taxes.

Copyright 2021 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An earthquake has been reported in the town of Centerville near the coast, according to the...
Earthquake reported in South Carolina town
Jarael Warren
17-year-old arrested in connection to sexual assault investigation near CCU
One Surfside Beach lotto player is waking up a millionaire.
Surfside Beach lotto player wakes up a millionaire after winning Powerball
A judge has determined the Coral Sands Motel in Myrtle Beach is a nuisance business.
City leaders vote to demolish infamous Myrtle Beach motel
16-year-old Skyteria Poston was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon.
‘They took the heart out of my chest’: Family, friends mourning life of 16-year-old Shelby teen killed in a drive-by shooting

Latest News

North Myrtle Beach moving away from cross-training for police officers, firefighters
North Myrtle Beach moving away from cross-training for police officers, firefighters
.
17-year-old arrested in connection to sexual assault investigation near CCU
Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the...
Suspect in Capitol riot attack on officer arrested after another suspect identifies him
FILE - South African Deputy President F.W. de Klerk, right, and South African President Nelson...
South Africa’s last apartheid president F. W. de Klerk dies
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates his team's 15-1 regular season record following an...
QB Cam Newton signs deal returning to the Carolina Panthers