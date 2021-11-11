Submit a Tip
New ‘rocket docket’ for migrant families raises old concerns

State legislator Taffy Howard, who is challenging incumbent congressman Dusty Johnson, said that having a physical barrier, like the wall proposed by former President Donald Trump, is crucial to U.S. immigration policy.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(AP) — Nearly six months ago, U.S. immigration courts established a fast-track docket for families who recently crossed the border.

They go to the front of the line with the idea that others will be less likely to migrate knowing a backlog of more than 1.4 million cases will no longer buy them at least a few years in the United States.

While it’s still early, the effort faces the same kinds of complaints and challenges as prior programs under Biden’s two predecessors.

As of mid-September, the Biden effort was handling nearly 16,000 cases, and just over 100 had been decided by an immigration judge.

