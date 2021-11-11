Keeping You Safe: Planning for your camping trip

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - More than one million people every year camp at Myrtle Beach State Park, according to Park Ranger Ann Wilson. But, not everyone knows how to do it safely.

Wilson stressed that camping starts even before you leave your home.

“Make sure your tent is in good shape if you’re tenting. Make sure you have tarps, check the weather forecast,” said Wilson.

You should also pack enough essentials like food, clothing and the right kind of camping gear. If you’re roughing it or in the mountainous Upstate, Wilson said you need to let someone know back home.

“I would let people know your plan, where you’re going, how long you’re going to be,” she said.

Especially, if your plan includes hiking because sometimes, things can go wrong. Wilson said cellphones work at Myrtle Beach State Park, but if you’re lost or need help somewhere else, you could be in trouble.

“Your cellphone may not have any signal. Your batteries may run low. The cellphone is not always going to save you,” said Wilson.

That’s when Wilson said your plan comes into play.

“If you do get lost, stay where you are. People then start getting more lost and it’s harder for the searchers to find you.”

No matter where you decide to camp, Wilson said it’s important to keep your eyes and ears peeled.

“Listen to whoever is checking you in has to say because it might be some safety issue. And, then the best thing you can do is most campgrounds and all state parks, we have kiosks, free-standing kiosks with bulletin boards that have information on it, and it’s great information that can help you have a better time at the park,” Wilson explained.

