Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘It’s scary’: One person of interest wanted in alleged sexual assault case near CCU; students on alert

By Patrick Lloyd
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University students remain on high alert as Conway police search for a person of interest in an alleged sexual assault case near the university’s campus.

According to a police report, two men sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman at The Cove Apartments off Highway 544 on Halloween morning, and then took off in her vehicle.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Authorities arrested 17-year-old Ja’Rael Warren earlier this week. He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday afternoon.

Jarael Warren
Jarael Warren(JRLDC)

Authorities are still looking for Mije Basnight, who is considered a person of interest.

“It’s scary because you read about it, but you don’t really expect it to happen close to you,” CCU freshman Sarah Beauregard said.

“It was shocking because we were out too. The same place, the same night and everything,” CCU freshman Sydney Lorentzen said.

Lorentzen added that with Basnight still on the run, she’s trying to stay safe.

“It’s kind of terrifying to even think about because there’s a possibility they could be around the area of the campus, which is kind of scary,” she said.

Students said the incident is reminding them of the importance of being aware of their surroundings.

“Now I kind of look back when I’m walking and just make sure that I know my surroundings more than I used to because I would just walk with my headphones in and not worry, and now it’s kind of like one headphone in, one headphone out to make sure that I’m OK,” Beauregard said.

A Horry County Schools spokesperson confirmed Basnight is a current HCS student and Warren is a former HCS student, but couldn’t release which schools the two attended.

Conway police are urging anyone with information to contact 843-248-1799.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An earthquake has been reported in the town of Centerville near the coast, according to the...
Earthquake reported in South Carolina town
Jarael Warren
17-year-old arrested in connection to sexual assault investigation near CCU
One Surfside Beach lotto player is waking up a millionaire.
Surfside Beach lotto player wakes up a millionaire after winning Powerball
A judge has determined the Coral Sands Motel in Myrtle Beach is a nuisance business.
City leaders vote to demolish infamous Myrtle Beach motel
16-year-old Skyteria Poston was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon.
‘They took the heart out of my chest’: Family, friends mourning life of 16-year-old Shelby teen killed in a drive-by shooting

Latest News

North Myrtle Beach moving away from cross-training for police officers, firefighters
North Myrtle Beach moving away from cross-training for police officers, firefighters
.
17-year-old arrested in connection to sexual assault investigation near CCU
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates his team's 15-1 regular season record following an...
QB Cam Newton signs deal returning to the Carolina Panthers
U.S. Marine Staff Sergeant Eric Fisher and his family received the keys to their new...
‘We’re so grateful and thankful’: Grand Strand Marine veteran receives mortgage-free home
Meals on Wheels of Horry County, thanking veteran members for service
‘It’s like getting a medal’: Meals on Wheels of Horry County presents special gifts to veterans