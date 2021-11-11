‘It’s scary’: One person of interest wanted in alleged sexual assault case near CCU; students on alert

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University students remain on high alert as Conway police search for a person of interest in an alleged sexual assault case near the university’s campus.

According to a police report, two men sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman at The Cove Apartments off Highway 544 on Halloween morning, and then took off in her vehicle.

Authorities arrested 17-year-old Ja’Rael Warren earlier this week. He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday afternoon.

Jarael Warren (JRLDC)

Authorities are still looking for Mije Basnight, who is considered a person of interest.

“It’s scary because you read about it, but you don’t really expect it to happen close to you,” CCU freshman Sarah Beauregard said.

“It was shocking because we were out too. The same place, the same night and everything,” CCU freshman Sydney Lorentzen said.

Lorentzen added that with Basnight still on the run, she’s trying to stay safe.

“It’s kind of terrifying to even think about because there’s a possibility they could be around the area of the campus, which is kind of scary,” she said.

Students said the incident is reminding them of the importance of being aware of their surroundings.

“Now I kind of look back when I’m walking and just make sure that I know my surroundings more than I used to because I would just walk with my headphones in and not worry, and now it’s kind of like one headphone in, one headphone out to make sure that I’m OK,” Beauregard said.

A Horry County Schools spokesperson confirmed Basnight is a current HCS student and Warren is a former HCS student, but couldn’t release which schools the two attended.

Conway police are urging anyone with information to contact 843-248-1799.

