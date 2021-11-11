Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘It’s like getting a medal’: Meals on Wheels of Horry County presents special gifts to veterans

By Jennifer Roberts
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Meals on Wheels of Horry County partnered up with several Grand Strand organizations to provide dozens of veterans an experience they will never forget.

Throughout the week, volunteer workers made home visits to Meals on Wheels senior veteran members, giving their thanks to the men and women who served.

The vets were presented with special gifts so they knew their service, no matter how long ago it was, is still appreciated.

Many of those gift items were provided by companies in their community, which include Patriot Hospice, Lower Cape Fear LifeCare and 5 Star Home Care.

Each vet received a service pin, a certificate of gratitude and a gift for their loved ones for supporting their family member who served. The gifts also included lap robes created by New Life Prayer Shawl Ministry and Crafty Angels of the Strand. They also received a hand-made card from an Ocean Bay Elementary student.

Farrah Dickerson, who serves as a community liaison for Patriot Healthcare and is also a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, is grateful that she gets to say “thank you” to those who fought for our country.

“I’m very thankful to those who served and who have given me the right to be who I am and the right to my children,” Dickerson said.

On Veterans Day, Dickerson visited the homes of two Horry County veterans, Garland Porterfield and Almon Whitman, to express her gratitude for their service, with the gifts in hand.

Porterfield served almost nine years in the United States Air Force. Whitman served six years in the United States Army.

Both vets shared their appreciation for the special gifts they received from the organizations.

“It’s like getting a medal,” Whitman said. “You know I will wear the pin when I go out and when I’m in.”

They added, they’re grateful to know people care and are thankful for the sacrifices veterans made for the country.

“It makes me realize the country is still here and it’s there for whoever wants to help it,” Porterfield said.”

Carol Holder, Porterfield’s stepdaughter and caregiver said she’s grateful for Meals on Wheels and the services they provide her stepdad.

“Means veterans are still appreciated in this country,” Holder said. “I’m proud my stepdad is a veteran.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An earthquake has been reported in the town of Centerville near the coast, according to the...
Earthquake reported in South Carolina town
Jarael Warren
17-year-old arrested in connection to sexual assault investigation near CCU
One Surfside Beach lotto player is waking up a millionaire.
Surfside Beach lotto player wakes up a millionaire after winning Powerball
A judge has determined the Coral Sands Motel in Myrtle Beach is a nuisance business.
City leaders vote to demolish infamous Myrtle Beach motel
16-year-old Skyteria Poston was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon.
‘They took the heart out of my chest’: Family, friends mourning life of 16-year-old Shelby teen killed in a drive-by shooting

Latest News

North Myrtle Beach moving away from cross-training for police officers, firefighters
North Myrtle Beach moving away from cross-training for police officers, firefighters
.
17-year-old arrested in connection to sexual assault investigation near CCU
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates his team's 15-1 regular season record following an...
QB Cam Newton signs deal returning to the Carolina Panthers
U.S. Marine Staff Sergeant Eric Fisher and his family received the keys to their new...
‘We’re so grateful and thankful’: Grand Strand Marine veteran receives mortgage-free home