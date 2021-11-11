‘It’s like getting a medal’: Meals on Wheels of Horry County presents special gifts to veterans

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Meals on Wheels of Horry County partnered up with several Grand Strand organizations to provide dozens of veterans an experience they will never forget.

Throughout the week, volunteer workers made home visits to Meals on Wheels senior veteran members, giving their thanks to the men and women who served.

The vets were presented with special gifts so they knew their service, no matter how long ago it was, is still appreciated.

Many of those gift items were provided by companies in their community, which include Patriot Hospice, Lower Cape Fear LifeCare and 5 Star Home Care.

Each vet received a service pin, a certificate of gratitude and a gift for their loved ones for supporting their family member who served. The gifts also included lap robes created by New Life Prayer Shawl Ministry and Crafty Angels of the Strand. They also received a hand-made card from an Ocean Bay Elementary student.

Farrah Dickerson, who serves as a community liaison for Patriot Healthcare and is also a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, is grateful that she gets to say “thank you” to those who fought for our country.

“I’m very thankful to those who served and who have given me the right to be who I am and the right to my children,” Dickerson said.

On Veterans Day, Dickerson visited the homes of two Horry County veterans, Garland Porterfield and Almon Whitman, to express her gratitude for their service, with the gifts in hand.

Porterfield served almost nine years in the United States Air Force. Whitman served six years in the United States Army.

Both vets shared their appreciation for the special gifts they received from the organizations.

“It’s like getting a medal,” Whitman said. “You know I will wear the pin when I go out and when I’m in.”

They added, they’re grateful to know people care and are thankful for the sacrifices veterans made for the country.

“It makes me realize the country is still here and it’s there for whoever wants to help it,” Porterfield said.”

Carol Holder, Porterfield’s stepdaughter and caregiver said she’s grateful for Meals on Wheels and the services they provide her stepdad.

“Means veterans are still appreciated in this country,” Holder said. “I’m proud my stepdad is a veteran.”

