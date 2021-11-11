Horry County teacher accused in deadly DUI crash resigns from school district

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County teacher accused in a deadly drunk driving crash along Carolina Forest Boulevard has resigned, according to officials.

Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said 52-year-old Michael Oerther resigned effective Friday, Nov. 5.

The resignation came just three days after the state suspended Oerther’s educator certificate.

Authorities said Oerther, who was a math teacher Ocean Bay Middle School, crashed his Jeep Wrangler in the back of a Honda Civic that was stopped at a traffic light near Stafford Drive on Oct. 25.

According to troopers, three people were in the Honda Civic. Troopers said the driver and front passenger were taken to the hospital, while the back seat passenger was killed in the accident.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard later identified the victim as Leza Watts, 27, of Carolina Forest.

Oerther was charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death. The school district placed Oerther on administrative leave the day after the crash.

Online records show Oerther has been released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center to home detention under a $40,000 bond.

