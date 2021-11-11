Submit a Tip
Horry County Schools, CMC host COVID vaccine clinics for ages 5 and up

Over 250 kids between the ages of 5 and 11 receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools and Conway Medical Center will host four COVID-19 vaccination sites for children and adults age 5 and up next week and in December.

HCS says the clinics are voluntary and open to students, staff, and community members. Students must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

No appointments are required.

Clinics will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the dates and locations below.

  • Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021
    • Burgess Elementary School | 9645 Scipio Ln.Myrtle Beach, SC 29588
    • Daisy Elementary School | 2801 Red Bluff Rd.Loris, SC 29569
  • Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
    • Carolina Forest Elementary School | 285 Carolina Forest Blvd.Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
    • Conway Elementary School | 1101 Snowhill Dr.Conway, SC 29526
  • Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021
    • Burgess Elementary School | 9645 Scipio Ln.Myrtle Beach, SC 29588
    • Daisy Elementary School | 2801 Red Bluff Rd.Loris, SC 29569
  • Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021
    • Carolina Forest Elementary School | 285 Carolina Forest Blvd.Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
    • Conway Elementary School | 1101 Snowhill Dr.Conway, SC 29526

Registration form will be available on-site or click here to download the registration form and bring with you.

Vaccine Types: Pfizer and Biontech. Visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts for more information and answers to vaccine frequently asked questions.

