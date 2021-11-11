Submit a Tip
‘Gunfire, drug violations’: Judge, sheriff’s office takes steps to rid crime at nuisance Maxton property

Superior Court Judge Jason Disbrow signed a consent judgement in a public hearing brought...
Superior Court Judge Jason Disbrow signed a consent judgement in a public hearing brought against the owners and residents of a house located along Jack’s Drive in the Red Hill community of Maxton.(Source: North Carolina Department of Public Safety)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office hopes a community in Maxton will be a little safer after a judge took a step to try and stop crime at a nuisance property.

Superior Court Judge Jason Disbrow signed a consent judgment in a public hearing brought against the owners and residents of a house located along Jack’s Drive in the Red Hill community of Maxton.

Authorities said over the years there have been several incidents involving gunfire, drug violations and several calls to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the property.

“Criminal activity has been occurring at this property for years and has caused the citizens of the community to suffer unnecessarily,” said Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “Through our County and State law enforcement agencies working together, and with the cooperation of the property owners and community we were able to solve this problem and make the community safer.”

The consent judgment details the future use of the property, which forbids future nuisance-related activities at the home. It also orders the property to be posted for sale within 30 days and vacated within 48 hours.

Anyone who is found on the property other than those named in the consent judgment could be arrested.

The investigation into the nuisance activity was a joint effort between members of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and members of the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement’s Nuisance Abatement Team.

