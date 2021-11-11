Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Funding to study needs, improvement of Highway 90 approved

By Katherine Phillips
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - With $200,000 now approved by the Grand Strand Area Transportation Study, work will move forward to study the biggest issues facing Highway 90.

“Look at what is the feasibility, what can we do and what will each step cost and basically put a plan together that we will follow in fixing Highway 90,” said Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught.

Vaught explained that this is a huge step forward in figuring out not only what needs to be done first, but giving county leaders an updated and more accurate price tag on the project.

“We’ll set priorities, and then they’ll set costs on those priorities,” he said.

State representative and GSATS Vice President Kevin Hardee said at this point they still need to find out who exactly will do the study now that they’ve approved it, but it’ll consist of road surveys, traffic counts, and community meetings.

Vaught says the study could take around a year to complete, and crews will look at everything from flooding at Tilly Swamp, turn lanes, congestion, stop lights and even widening - although the latter is years away.

“They’re looking at [the] big picture and will try to prioritize for us,” Vaught said.

Hardee said when the state legislature returns for a session, he will try to secure state money for Highway 90 improvements.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Surfside Beach lotto player is waking up a millionaire.
Surfside Beach lotto player wakes up a millionaire after winning Powerball
An earthquake has been reported in the town of Centerville near the coast, according to the...
Earthquake reported in South Carolina town
A judge has determined the Coral Sands Motel in Myrtle Beach is a nuisance business.
City leaders vote to demolish infamous Myrtle Beach motel
A child was killed in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver Monday night in Greenville...
Child killed in crash after S.C. deputies tried to stop suspected DUI driver
Utilities out after vehicle partially submerged in retention pond near South Strand Hospital
Car crashes into retention near South Strand Medical Center; 1 hurt

Latest News

North Myrtle Beach moving away from cross-training for police officers, firefighters
North Myrtle Beach moving away from cross-training for police officers, firefighters
.
17-year-old arrested in connection to sexual assault investigation near CCU
North Myrtle Beach moving away from cross-training for police officers, firefighters
North Myrtle Beach moving away from cross-training for police officers, firefighters
Hourly Rain Chances
FIRST ALERT: Changes in store heading into the weekend