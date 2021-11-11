Funding to study needs, improvement of Highway 90 approved

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - With $200,000 now approved by the Grand Strand Area Transportation Study, work will move forward to study the biggest issues facing Highway 90.

“Look at what is the feasibility, what can we do and what will each step cost and basically put a plan together that we will follow in fixing Highway 90,” said Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught.

Vaught explained that this is a huge step forward in figuring out not only what needs to be done first, but giving county leaders an updated and more accurate price tag on the project.

“We’ll set priorities, and then they’ll set costs on those priorities,” he said.

State representative and GSATS Vice President Kevin Hardee said at this point they still need to find out who exactly will do the study now that they’ve approved it, but it’ll consist of road surveys, traffic counts, and community meetings.

Vaught says the study could take around a year to complete, and crews will look at everything from flooding at Tilly Swamp, turn lanes, congestion, stop lights and even widening - although the latter is years away.

“They’re looking at [the] big picture and will try to prioritize for us,” Vaught said.

Hardee said when the state legislature returns for a session, he will try to secure state money for Highway 90 improvements.

