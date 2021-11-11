FIRST ALERT: Rain chances return later today, colder weekend in store

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures remain warm today ahead of the approaching cold front that will lead to rain chances this afternoon and into the evening hours.

Clouds increase with the best rain chances later in the day. (WMBF)

As you step out the door, it’s another cool start to the day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. We’ll warm up quickly today with partly cloudy skies turning mostly cloudy throughout the day. Highs will reach the lower 70s on the beaches and the mid 70s inland. Rain chances will begin to creep back into the forecast by the afternoon hours as isolated showers return at 20%.

Rain chances increase throughout the day. (WMBF)

Showers will turn scattered in nature as rain chances increase to 30% by the late afternoon and evening hours. Once again, it’s not a washout rain chance today but clouds and a few showers will continue as the sun sets and we head into the evening hours.

The best rain chances arrive overnight tonight. (WMBF)

The best chance of rain will arrive overnight as we bump up the rain chances to 40%. The cold front will pass through the region overnight and into early Friday morning, bringing the risk for a few showers with heavier downpours. Once again, not everyone will see a widespread rain but the chances will be at their highest as you are sleeping tonight and into Friday morning.

Highs will drop through the weekend behind the cold front. We're sunny and cool for the weekend plans. (WMBF)

Models continue to love the idea of a few showers lingering into Friday morning before the rain comes to an end by 8-9 AM. Clouds will linger through the middle of the day before we see clearing for the second half of Friday and into Friday night. Any plans for high school football or Friday night plans look dry with lows dropping into the 40s Friday night.

The sunshine will continue into the weekend, along with the dry weather. Highs will remain on the cooler side, potentially only warming into the upper 50s by Sunday! Into the new work week, the cool, dry and sunny trend will continue with highs in the upper 60s and low 50s.

