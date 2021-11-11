FIRST ALERT: Clearing skies, cooler weather returning for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A strong cold front will usher in another round of chilly temperatures later this weekend.

The cold front arrives early Friday morning and will bring some downpours around before sunrise. Rain chances quickly exit through mid-morning with sunnier skies by the afternoon. The cooler air is slow to move in allowing temperatures to return to the 70s for Friday afternoon.

Sunny weather continues Saturday and Sunday but cooler weather will steadily return. Saturday morning starts off in the upper 40s, only climbing to 67° by the afternoon. We drop even further Sunday as most spots are stuck in the upper 50s.

The cooler than normal weather continues through most of next week with afternoon highs right around 60° through mid-week. Areas of frost are looking likely by Tuesday and Wednesday as morning temperatures dip into the 30s.

Afternoon highs take a dip into the weekend (WMBF)

