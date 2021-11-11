FIRST ALERT: Changes in store heading into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another mild day is in store as we get ready for the weekend, but rain chances pick up through your Thursday. Tomorrow will start off mainly dry and cool. By late morning clouds will continue to thicken as a few isolated showers work their way into the area. That will be the case for most of the day, with most staying dry until tomorrow evening. Rain will begin to pick up in coverage area, with most of the rain falling overnight.

Hourly Rain Chances (WMBF)

A few showers will linger into early Friday morning. These will wrap up quickly though, as the cold front passes through the area helping to usher in cooler and drier air. This is going to set us up for a sunny second half of Friday, with breezy winds likely.

Next Three Days (WMBF)

The sunshine will continue into the weekend, along with the dry weather. Highs will remain on the cooler side, potentially only warming into the upper 50s by Sunday! Into the new work week, the cool, dry and sunny trend will continue with highs in the upper 60s and low 50s.

